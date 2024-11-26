Shimla Prepares for Snow: Strategic Measures and Routes Prioritized

Shimla's district administration has taken proactive steps to prepare for the winter by dividing the capital into five sectors. Each sector has been assigned a nodal officer to ensure effective coordination during snowfall.

The administration has identified 12 critical routes for prompt clearing to minimize disruptions for locals and tourists alike. Key routes include connections to hospitals and major thoroughfares.

A meeting, led by Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, focused on ensuring departmental readiness. He emphasized the importance of swift responses to winter challenges and issued multiple advisories. The police have developed a traffic management plan with GIS mapping to enhance regional coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)