Historic Snowstorm Causes Havoc in South Korea
South Korea's capital, Seoul, experienced its heaviest November snowstorm in over 50 years, leading to travel disruptions and one fatal accident. With 20 cm of snow blanketing the city, hundreds of flights were canceled, and authorities shut down hiking trails and ferries. Snowfall continued nationwide.
A historic snowstorm blanketed South Korea's capital, Seoul, with the heaviest November snowfall in over five decades, causing widespread travel disruptions.
The storm, which dumped 20 centimeters of snow in northern areas of Seoul, led to the cancellation of at least 220 flights and grounded around 90 ferries across the country. In addition, a five-vehicle accident in Hongcheon resulted in one fatality and four injuries.
Authorities responded to icy road conditions and numerous safety hazards caused by fallen trees and signs. The snowfall is predicted to continue until noon on Thursday, affecting other regions including the central, eastern, and southwestern parts of the nation.
