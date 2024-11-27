Historic Snowstorm Causes Havoc in South Korea

A historic snowstorm blanketed South Korea's capital, Seoul, with the heaviest November snowfall in over five decades, causing widespread travel disruptions.

The storm, which dumped 20 centimeters of snow in northern areas of Seoul, led to the cancellation of at least 220 flights and grounded around 90 ferries across the country. In addition, a five-vehicle accident in Hongcheon resulted in one fatality and four injuries.

Authorities responded to icy road conditions and numerous safety hazards caused by fallen trees and signs. The snowfall is predicted to continue until noon on Thursday, affecting other regions including the central, eastern, and southwestern parts of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)