Left Menu

Historic Snowfall Paralyzes Seoul, Sparks Disruption

Seoul experienced the heaviest snowfall in November on record, causing widespread disruption. Over 200 flights were impacted, power outages occurred, and two fatalities were reported in traffic accidents. The Interior Ministry issued warnings as more snow is expected, highlighting risks of damage due to wet, heavy snow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:38 IST
Historic Snowfall Paralyzes Seoul, Sparks Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul, South Korea was enveloped in the heaviest November snowfall on record, wreaking havoc across the city with severe weather disruptions. Authorities grappled with traffic chaos, power outages, and hundreds of grounded flights as they braced for further adverse conditions.

According to the weather agency, cooler air from the northwest transformed rain into snow overnight, resulting in a record-breaking 18 cm (7.1 inches) of snow by 3 p.m. The Interior Ministry has enhanced its disaster response, anticipating up to 5 cm of snow per hour through Thursday morning, and warned about potential damages due to the heavy moisture content of the snow.

Over 200 flights were either cancelled or delayed, notably affecting domestic travel, as the nation confronted severe weather conditions including strong winds. Additionally, 70 ferry services were halted, and power outages affected thousands of households, mainly resulting from damages caused by falling trees and snow-covered lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024