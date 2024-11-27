Historic Snowfall Paralyzes Seoul, Sparks Disruption

Seoul, South Korea was enveloped in the heaviest November snowfall on record, wreaking havoc across the city with severe weather disruptions. Authorities grappled with traffic chaos, power outages, and hundreds of grounded flights as they braced for further adverse conditions.

According to the weather agency, cooler air from the northwest transformed rain into snow overnight, resulting in a record-breaking 18 cm (7.1 inches) of snow by 3 p.m. The Interior Ministry has enhanced its disaster response, anticipating up to 5 cm of snow per hour through Thursday morning, and warned about potential damages due to the heavy moisture content of the snow.

Over 200 flights were either cancelled or delayed, notably affecting domestic travel, as the nation confronted severe weather conditions including strong winds. Additionally, 70 ferry services were halted, and power outages affected thousands of households, mainly resulting from damages caused by falling trees and snow-covered lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)