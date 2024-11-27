Spain's Struggle: Rebuilding Valencia in the Wake of Deadly Floods

In a move aimed at aiding recovery from a major natural disaster, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has unveiled an additional 2.3 billion euros ($2.42 billion) for the Valencia region, which was recently devastated by flash floods.

These funds are part of a larger 16.6 billion euros relief package, which the Sanchez government promises to increase as needed. The floods, which occurred on October 29, claimed over 220 lives and left five missing, prompting severe criticism of regional response times.

The disaster has fueled political tensions, with Sanchez criticizing the opposition's handling of the crisis, and attributing the event to climate change. Experts agree, noting that the warming Mediterranean has led to more severe weather patterns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)