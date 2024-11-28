Left Menu

Earthquake Rattles New Zealand's North Island

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit near New Zealand's North Island, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred 10 km deep.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 03:50 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 03:50 IST
Earthquake Rattles New Zealand's North Island
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake measuring magnitude 5.7 struck off the east coast of North Island, New Zealand. The tremor was reported on Thursday by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

According to GFZ's data, the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), resting just beneath the earth's crust.

While the magnitude is strong, reports on any potential damage or aftermath are still pending as authorities assess the situation on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024