Earthquake Rattles New Zealand's North Island

A significant earthquake measuring magnitude 5.7 struck off the east coast of North Island, New Zealand. The tremor was reported on Thursday by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

According to GFZ's data, the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), resting just beneath the earth's crust.

While the magnitude is strong, reports on any potential damage or aftermath are still pending as authorities assess the situation on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)