Earthquake Rattles New Zealand's North Island
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit near New Zealand's North Island, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred 10 km deep.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 03:50 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 03:50 IST
A significant earthquake measuring magnitude 5.7 struck off the east coast of North Island, New Zealand. The tremor was reported on Thursday by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
According to GFZ's data, the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), resting just beneath the earth's crust.
While the magnitude is strong, reports on any potential damage or aftermath are still pending as authorities assess the situation on the ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- New Zealand
- North Island
- GFZ
- seismology
- geosciences
- depth
- coast
- resilience
- monitoring
Advertisement