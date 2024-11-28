Kashmir's Cold Wave: Sub-Zero Nights Grip the Valley

The region of Kashmir is bracing itself as Srinagar and surrounding areas record their coldest night of the current season. With temperatures plunging below the freezing mark, Srinagar's temperature plummeted to minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, further dropping from the previous night's minus 0.6 degrees Celsius.

Significantly, Qazigund in south Kashmir reported a chilly minus 3 degrees, setting a record for the season's lowest. Conditions were even harsher in Pahalgam, a well-known tourist resort and starting point for the Amarnath yatra, where the mercury struck minus 5 degrees Celsius, marking the valley's coldest point.

The Met department informs that the weather will stay predominantly dry till Friday evening, with light rain or snow expected in the higher reaches. From December 2, a brief spell of light precipitation is likely, primarily at elevated regions, stretching until December 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)