Kashmir's Cold Wave: Sub-Zero Nights Grip the Valley

Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir experienced the coldest night of the season, with temperatures dipping below freezing. The Met department predicts mostly dry weather, with possibilities of light rain or snow in higher areas until early December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The region of Kashmir is bracing itself as Srinagar and surrounding areas record their coldest night of the current season. With temperatures plunging below the freezing mark, Srinagar's temperature plummeted to minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, further dropping from the previous night's minus 0.6 degrees Celsius.

Significantly, Qazigund in south Kashmir reported a chilly minus 3 degrees, setting a record for the season's lowest. Conditions were even harsher in Pahalgam, a well-known tourist resort and starting point for the Amarnath yatra, where the mercury struck minus 5 degrees Celsius, marking the valley's coldest point.

The Met department informs that the weather will stay predominantly dry till Friday evening, with light rain or snow expected in the higher reaches. From December 2, a brief spell of light precipitation is likely, primarily at elevated regions, stretching until December 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

