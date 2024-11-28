Panic Strikes Prashant Vihar: Second Blast in Weeks Stirs Fear

Panic gripped Prashant Vihar residents in Delhi's Rohini district after a low-intensity explosion occurred near the PVR cinema complex on Thursday morning.

The blast, happening around 11:48 am, alarmed families and movie-goers as plumes of smoke rose towards the cinema, located 100 meters from the site. Eyewitnesses noted that a film screening was in progress when the explosion startled audience members, including Ahmed Khan, who described a sudden loud bang.

The incident, taking place near a sweet shop in the PVR multiplex vicinity, left the community on edge, especially recalling a recent blast near a local CRPF school. Residents, concerned about security lapses due to the Crime Branch office nearby, demanded strict punishment for those responsible.

