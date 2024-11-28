Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Woes: Cold Nights and Stubborn Smog

Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' for five consecutive days as the city faced its coldest nights this season. The Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at 325, with PM2.5 and PM10 as the main pollutants. Vehicular emissions significantly contributed to pollution levels, with stubble burning also playing a role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:28 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Woes: Cold Nights and Stubborn Smog
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi continues to grapple with 'very poor' air quality, maintaining this status for five consecutive days, coupled with the coldest nights reported this season.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 325 on Thursday, up from 303 the previous day, highlighting persistent pollution challenges.

Primary pollutants, PM2.5 and PM10, pose significant health risks, exacerbated by contributions from vehicular emissions and stubble burning. Experts predict moderate to dense fog conditions will continue, further impacting air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024