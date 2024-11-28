Delhi's Air Quality Woes: Cold Nights and Stubborn Smog

Delhi continues to grapple with 'very poor' air quality, maintaining this status for five consecutive days, coupled with the coldest nights reported this season.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 325 on Thursday, up from 303 the previous day, highlighting persistent pollution challenges.

Primary pollutants, PM2.5 and PM10, pose significant health risks, exacerbated by contributions from vehicular emissions and stubble burning. Experts predict moderate to dense fog conditions will continue, further impacting air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)