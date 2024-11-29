Left Menu

South Korea Boosts Missile Defense with New Interceptor

South Korea has completed the development of the Long-range Surface-to-Air Missile (LSAM) to enhance its defense against ballistic threats from North Korea. The interceptor will join existing systems like the U.S. Patriot and Cheongung II, aiming to minimize damage by targeting high-altitude threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:57 IST
South Korea announced on Friday the development of a new ballistic missile interceptor, adding another layer to its defense systems aimed at countering threats from North Korea's missile programs.

This strategic move follows the North's reclassification of South Korea as a 'hostile state,' a significant shift from past policies focused on peaceful unification. The Long-range Surface-to-Air Missile (LSAM), developed over a decade, is designed to intercept missiles at altitudes over 40 km, according to the defense ministry.

Expected to become operational in the mid to late 2020s, the L-SAM will complement existing systems, including the U.S. Patriot and Cheongung II interceptors. Utilizing advanced 'hit-to-kill' technology, it aims to bolster South Korea's missile defense by targeting incoming threats with precision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

