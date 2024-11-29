South Korea Boosts Missile Defense with New Interceptor

South Korea announced on Friday the development of a new ballistic missile interceptor, adding another layer to its defense systems aimed at countering threats from North Korea's missile programs.

This strategic move follows the North's reclassification of South Korea as a 'hostile state,' a significant shift from past policies focused on peaceful unification. The Long-range Surface-to-Air Missile (LSAM), developed over a decade, is designed to intercept missiles at altitudes over 40 km, according to the defense ministry.

Expected to become operational in the mid to late 2020s, the L-SAM will complement existing systems, including the U.S. Patriot and Cheongung II interceptors. Utilizing advanced 'hit-to-kill' technology, it aims to bolster South Korea's missile defense by targeting incoming threats with precision.

(With inputs from agencies.)