Parliamentary Committee to Tackle Pollution Crisis and Climate Resilience

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science, Technology, Environment, Forests, and Climate Change will examine environmental pollution in India, with a focus on Delhi-NCR's air and water quality. Meeting on December 4, the panel will also discuss climate-resilient crops and various scientific endeavors related to climate change.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:13 IST
  • India

The Rajya Sabha's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change is prioritizing the critical issue of pollution in India, particularly focusing on Delhi-NCR's air and water quality. The committee aims to examine these challenges as part of their 2024-25 agenda, according to an official bulletin.

During a forthcoming meeting on December 4, committee members will engage with the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change secretary to delve into the continuing air quality crisis. November saw Delhi grappling with air quality levels ranging from 'very poor' to 'severe plus', as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Additionally, the committee is set to explore the development of climate-resilient crops, supporting India's food security against climate change. They will also scrutinize the Department of Science and Technology's contributions to the National Action Plan on Climate Change, alongside marine pollution management and advancements in Nuclear Medicine research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

