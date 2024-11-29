Global Plastic Pact: Nations Edge Closer Amid Production Debates

Negotiators are making strides towards a global plastic pollution treaty, with a major issue being whether to cap plastic production. Panama's proposal, devoid of numeric targets, is gaining traction among over 100 countries.

However, some plastic-producing nations, led by Saudi Arabia, resist the idea, considering it a red line. As the week progressed, Ecuador's Luis Vayas Valdivieso offered draft treaty text, reflecting varied views, while environmental protests persist outside negotiations in Busan.

UNEP's Inger Andersen urges quick action to finalize the treaty as negotiations conclude. The outcome will hinge on discussions over Valdivieso's paper through the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)