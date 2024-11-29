Left Menu

Varkala Cliff's Geo-Heritage at Risk: NGT Demands Answers

The National Green Tribunal has asked the Geological Survey of India for a response regarding the deteriorating condition of Kerala’s Varkala cliff, which faces threats from unauthorized construction and environmental violations. These actions have compromised the cliff's geological significance and its role as a crucial water harvesting system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a request for a response from the Geological Survey of India and others concerning report of environmental degradation at Kerala's Varkala cliff, a protected national geo-heritage site.

Acting on a media report, the NGT raised concerns about unauthorized activities, including demolitions and constructions, potentially violating the site's heritage status. These undertakings threaten the cliff's geological integrity and vital ecosystem functions.

The tribunal emphasized the importance of addressing environmental compliance issues and has involved relevant authorities to submit responses by January 10. The case underscores the ongoing battle between development and environmental preservation in geo-sensitive areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

