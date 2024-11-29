Left Menu

Telangana Government Shifts Focus to Industrial Park Over Pharma Village

The Telangana government decided to withdraw its plan to establish a 'pharma village' in Kodangal and instead pursue a multipurpose industrial park. This shift follows opposition and incidents of unrest. The industrial corridor aims to create jobs for youth and women in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has retracted its previous plan to set up a 'pharma village' in the Kodangal assembly constituency, opting instead for a multipurpose industrial park. The decision comes in the wake of heightened tensions and violent incidents earlier this month, targeting officials overseeing the original land acquisition process.

According to a statement released on Friday, the government initially sought to acquire land in Lagacharla and Polepally, but these proposals have since been revoked. In their place, a new plan for an industrial park has been launched, with the Vikarabad district Collector appointing the Sub-Collector of Tandur as the land acquisition officer.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared on November 23 that, while reviewing cases against farmers involved in recent unrest, those orchestrating such conflicts will face consequences. He emphasized that the development of an industrial corridor aims to generate employment opportunities for the local youth and women. These steps represent his commitment to advancing the Kodangal constituency as its elected representative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

