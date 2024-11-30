Science Chronicles: A Glimpse into the Future and the Past

In Beijing, scientists led by molecular biologist Li Jieping are climate-proofing potatoes, revealing potential future food security concerns. Experiments show potatoes growing under predicted high temperatures result in smaller produce, symbolizing challenges ahead.

Fossilized footprints in Kenya unveil that two ancient human species, Paranthropus boisei and Homo erectus, coexisted around 1.5 million years ago. Located at Koobi Fora, these discoveries prompt questions about their interactions and resource competition.

Exploring bomb cyclones, experts describe these powerful mid-latitude weather phenomena that mimic some hurricane traits, causing severe winds, rains, and snow. Meanwhile, Novaspace predicts the Earth Observation market's growth beyond $8 billion by 2033, due to defense contracts and advanced imaging technologies.

