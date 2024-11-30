Left Menu

Science Chronicles: A Glimpse into the Future and the Past

Recent advancements and discoveries in science highlight concerns over climate-proofing potatoes in China, the coexistence of ancient human species in Kenya, the nature of bomb cyclones, and the projected growth of the global Earth Observation market, which is expected to surpass $8 billion by 2033.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 02:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Beijing, scientists led by molecular biologist Li Jieping are climate-proofing potatoes, revealing potential future food security concerns. Experiments show potatoes growing under predicted high temperatures result in smaller produce, symbolizing challenges ahead.

Fossilized footprints in Kenya unveil that two ancient human species, Paranthropus boisei and Homo erectus, coexisted around 1.5 million years ago. Located at Koobi Fora, these discoveries prompt questions about their interactions and resource competition.

Exploring bomb cyclones, experts describe these powerful mid-latitude weather phenomena that mimic some hurricane traits, causing severe winds, rains, and snow. Meanwhile, Novaspace predicts the Earth Observation market's growth beyond $8 billion by 2033, due to defense contracts and advanced imaging technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

