Cyclone Fengal Wreaks Havoc in North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
Cyclone Fengal causes heavy rain and strong winds in northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Evacuations, airport suspensions, and disrupted transport services were prompted. Government and civic authorities deployed personnel and resources to manage waterlogging and provide relief to affected residents.
Chennai
On Saturday, Cyclone Fengal triggered heavy rains across northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, disrupting daily life and instigating evacuations.
As the cyclone intensified, operations at Chennai airport were suspended, and low-lying residents in Puducherry were evacuated in response to severe weather alerts.
Emergency measures included deploying personnel and motor pumps to combat inundation, along with suspension of certain transport services.
