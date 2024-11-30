Cyclone Fengal Wreaks Havoc in North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

On Saturday, Cyclone Fengal triggered heavy rains across northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, disrupting daily life and instigating evacuations.

As the cyclone intensified, operations at Chennai airport were suspended, and low-lying residents in Puducherry were evacuated in response to severe weather alerts.

Emergency measures included deploying personnel and motor pumps to combat inundation, along with suspension of certain transport services.

(With inputs from agencies.)