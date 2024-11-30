Left Menu

Tragedy in Surat: Suspected Gas Poisoning Claims Three Young Lives

Three young girls died in Surat after inhaling toxic gas from burning garbage in an open field. The incident occurred on Friday evening as they warmed themselves around a bonfire. Police suspect gas poisoning as the cause. Forensic examination and a postmortem will confirm the exact cause.

Updated: 30-11-2024 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Surat's industrial area, a tragic incident led to the deaths of three young girls, suspected to have inhaled toxic gas from a bonfire of burning garbage. The event took place on Friday evening as the girls attempted to warm themselves, which unfortunately resulted in a dire outcome.

Authorities reported that the victims, aged 8, 12, and 14, along with another companion, were gathered around the fire when they began to exhibit symptoms of gas poisoning, such as vomiting before losing consciousness. Despite being rushed to the hospital, three of them succumbed to the suspected poisoning.

Police Inspector J.R. Chaudhari stated that the exact cause of death awaits confirmation from a postmortem and forensic analysis. Meanwhile, Dr. Ketan Naik, Chief Medical Officer at Surat Civil Hospital, indicated that the toxic plumes may have originated from substances burned in the bonfire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

