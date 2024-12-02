Left Menu

Unraveling Cosmic Radio Mysteries: Red Dwarfs Reveal New Signals

Astronomers have traced mysterious radio signals, discovered in 2022, to a red dwarf star likely in binary orbit with a white dwarf. This finding could offer insights into pulsars, challenging existing theories. New research led to the discovery of GLEAM-X J0704-37, the slowest recorded long-period radio transient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:35 IST
Unraveling Cosmic Radio Mysteries: Red Dwarfs Reveal New Signals
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a groundbreaking development, astronomers have successfully traced enigmatic radio bursts, first detected in 2022, back to their source: a red dwarf star. This discovery marks a significant stride in understanding celestial radio waves, presenting an exciting opportunity to delve into pulsar physics and challenge current theories.

The investigation, detailed by a team of researchers, has unveiled that these mysterious signals may originate from a red dwarf star in binary orbit with a white dwarf. The revelation emerged through meticulous observations using advanced telescopes like the Murchison Widefield Array in Australia and the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa.

This newfound understanding introduces GLEAM-X J0704-37, a newly identified long-period radio transient, exhibiting the slowest pulse pattern recorded to date. As scientists continue their quest to decode these cosmic phenomena, they embrace the potential for groundbreaking insights into the nature of the universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024