Venus: A Planetary Mystery of Water and Evolution

New research reveals that Venus never had oceans, debunking theories of a potentially habitable past. Comparing Earth and Venus, scientists found Venus's volcanic gases indicate a dry interior. This suggests a long-lasting barren surface, contrasting dramatically with Earth, despite their similarities.

Updated: 02-12-2024 23:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent findings have dispelled previous theories suggesting Venus may have had oceans, postulating instead that the planet's interior has always been dry. This work, led by Tereza Constantinou of the University of Cambridge, analyzed Venus's atmosphere to infer its historical water content.

Constantinou's research, published in Nature Astronomy, determined that volcanic gases released on Venus consist of only about 6% water vapor, a stark contrast to Earth's 60%. These results indicate that Venus lacks the water-rich mantle necessary to support liquid oceans or past habitability.

The study highlights the divergent histories of Venus and Earth. Despite their similar size and composition, Venus's surface is an inhospitable landscape with extreme pressure and temperature, unlike Earth. Upcoming NASA and ESA missions aim to further explore this mysterious neighbor in the 2030s.

