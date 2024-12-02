Venus: A Planetary Mystery of Water and Evolution

Recent findings have dispelled previous theories suggesting Venus may have had oceans, postulating instead that the planet's interior has always been dry. This work, led by Tereza Constantinou of the University of Cambridge, analyzed Venus's atmosphere to infer its historical water content.

Constantinou's research, published in Nature Astronomy, determined that volcanic gases released on Venus consist of only about 6% water vapor, a stark contrast to Earth's 60%. These results indicate that Venus lacks the water-rich mantle necessary to support liquid oceans or past habitability.

The study highlights the divergent histories of Venus and Earth. Despite their similar size and composition, Venus's surface is an inhospitable landscape with extreme pressure and temperature, unlike Earth. Upcoming NASA and ESA missions aim to further explore this mysterious neighbor in the 2030s.

