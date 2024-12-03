Revamping the Space Frontier: Nasa's Artemis Program Under Threat

Since Donald Trump's election win, speculation is rife about potential threats to Nasa's Space Launch System (SLS), crucial for the Artemis program that plans to return humans to the Moon.

The Artemis III mission aims to launch astronauts to lunar orbit, transferring them to Elon Musk's Starship for landing. Current project delays and cost issues, amid China's accelerated efforts, raise concerns for the US.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has emerged as a potential alternative. However, canceling the SLS could disrupt existing investments worth billions, prompting discussions about strategic decisions for America's space race goals.

