Revamping the Space Frontier: Nasa's Artemis Program Under Threat

Rumors suggest Donald Trump's administration may cancel Nasa's Space Launch System (SLS), key to the Artemis program aiming to return humans to the Moon. Concerns arise over project delays, costs, and competition from China's lunar ambitions. A shift to Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship might impact US space goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:29 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Since Donald Trump's election win, speculation is rife about potential threats to Nasa's Space Launch System (SLS), crucial for the Artemis program that plans to return humans to the Moon.

The Artemis III mission aims to launch astronauts to lunar orbit, transferring them to Elon Musk's Starship for landing. Current project delays and cost issues, amid China's accelerated efforts, raise concerns for the US.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has emerged as a potential alternative. However, canceling the SLS could disrupt existing investments worth billions, prompting discussions about strategic decisions for America's space race goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

