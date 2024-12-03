Space Junk Crisis: Urgent Calls for Global Coordination

The rapid surge in satellites and debris in Earth's orbit poses a significant threat, with experts warning of the potential unavailability of low Earth orbit if cooperation and data sharing are not prioritized. A United Nations panel emphasized the urgent need for a global database of orbital objects and an international management framework.

In an innovative move, Amazon plans to test a novel AI-designed material aimed at reducing carbon emissions from its data centers. This initiative, stemming from a collaboration with the AI startup Orbital Materials, was announced by CEO Jonathan Godwin.

Meanwhile, China has inaugurated its first atmospheric monitoring station in Antarctica, marking a step towards understanding climate change impacts. Concurrently, new research has settled the debate on Venus's history, revealing that the planet never had oceans, as its interior remains extremely dry.

(With inputs from agencies.)