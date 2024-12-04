Left Menu

Spectacular Fireball: Asteroid's Fiery Descent Over Yakutia

An asteroid lit up the sky over Yakutia, Russia, creating a spectacular fireball. Officials were on alert, but no damage was reported. The European Space Agency tracked the asteroid, noting its entry into the atmosphere. Astronomers had observed and predicted its impact within seconds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 02:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 02:05 IST
An asteroid streaked across the skies of Yakutia, Russia, early Wednesday, creating a brilliant fireball visible for miles around. While officials were on high alert, the fiery spectacle passed without causing any damage, stunning residents of Olekminsk and Lensk regions.

The European Space Agency confirmed that the asteroid, measuring around 70 cm, was spotted nearly 12 hours before it lit up the night sky. This foresight allowed their alert system to predict its atmosphere entry with remarkable precision.

Astronomer Alan Fitzsimmons remarked that, despite its small size, the event promised to be a memorable sight for those within its hundreds-of-kilometer visibility range. Scientific acknowledgment of the bright display underscored the efficacy of global astronomical observation efforts.

