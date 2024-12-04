Spectacular Fireball: Asteroid's Fiery Descent Over Yakutia

An asteroid streaked across the skies of Yakutia, Russia, early Wednesday, creating a brilliant fireball visible for miles around. While officials were on high alert, the fiery spectacle passed without causing any damage, stunning residents of Olekminsk and Lensk regions.

The European Space Agency confirmed that the asteroid, measuring around 70 cm, was spotted nearly 12 hours before it lit up the night sky. This foresight allowed their alert system to predict its atmosphere entry with remarkable precision.

Astronomer Alan Fitzsimmons remarked that, despite its small size, the event promised to be a memorable sight for those within its hundreds-of-kilometer visibility range. Scientific acknowledgment of the bright display underscored the efficacy of global astronomical observation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)