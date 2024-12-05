PCC to Hold 16th Quarterly Meeting, Focus on COP29 Feedback and Climate Change Response Fund

The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) is set to hold its 16th Quarterly Commission meeting on Friday, 6 December 2024, at the Women’s Jail at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg. The meeting will address key issues, including feedback from the recently concluded COP29, updates on the Climate Change Response Fund (CCRF), and the leadership transition within the Commission.

One of the main agenda items will be reviewing South Africa's participation at COP29, with Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr. Deon George, presenting an update on the country’s engagement at the global climate summit. Minister George is expected to provide insights on the outcomes of the international discussions and what they mean for South Africa’s climate strategy moving forward.

The PCC meeting will also focus on the Climate Change Response Fund (CCRF), which was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address. Since its inception, the PCC has held two stakeholder dialogues in July and October 2024 to gather input for the design and implementation of the fund. During this meeting, the Commission will receive a presentation on the proposals for the fund, review the feedback, and seek to endorse the recommendations regarding the CCRF.

Another key issue to be discussed is the G20 task force on Global Mobilisation against Climate Change, following South Africa’s presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20), which began on 1 December 2024. The meeting will feature a report on the task force’s efforts to promote a green and just transition in line with the 1.5°C climate goal.

Leadership Transition

The meeting will also include a special farewell to Deputy Chair Valli Moosa, who has served on the PCC since its formation. Moosa will be succeeded by Dr. Crispian Olver, who will officially take on the role of Deputy Chair starting 1 January 2025. This leadership change is expected to bring a new direction and energy to the Commission’s efforts to tackle climate change challenges in South Africa.

Looking Ahead

As the Presidential Climate Commission continues to guide South Africa's climate response, this meeting represents a critical moment for shaping the country's strategies in addressing both national and global climate challenges. The Commission’s discussions will help refine the country’s approach to climate adaptation, sustainable development, and international cooperation, ensuring that South Africa remains on track in achieving its climate goals.

In conclusion, the 16th Quarterly Commission meeting will be pivotal in advancing South Africa’s climate agenda, from reviewing COP29 outcomes to endorsing the Climate Change Response Fund and welcoming new leadership within the PCC.