Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam declared 'natural calamity-affected' areas

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 16:56 IST
The territorial government declared the regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam as ''natural calamity-affected areas'' on Friday, following the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Fengal and torrential rains in November and December 2024.

District Collector A Kulothungan issued a notification, designating these regions as affected areas for the Fasli year 1434, which runs from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. The declaration was made in light of the ''devastating damages'' caused by the cyclonic storm.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced several relief measures on December 2 to address the destruction caused by Cyclone Fengal and the unprecedented rainfall that recently lashed the Union Territory.

