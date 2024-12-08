Left Menu

Crisis in the Hindon: A Toxic Flow Endangering Millions

The National Green Tribunal is addressing severe pollution in the Hindon River, attributed to industrial effluents and inadequate sewage treatment. The pollution impacts millions, showing high levels of heavy metals and leading to health issues. Authorities have been asked to respond regarding compliance with environmental norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:36 IST
The National Green Tribunal has demanded an urgent response from the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh concerning alarming pollution levels in the Hindon River.

The tribunal's intervention follows a suo motu cognisance of media reports highlighting the contamination issues arising from uncontrolled industrial effluents and insufficient sewage treatment infrastructures along the river.

Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted distressing statistics: industrial waste and untreated domestic sewage are overwhelming the river, causing severe health risks to local populations. The tribunal emphasized immediate compliance with environmental laws and has summoned relevant state and central bodies for a detailed response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

