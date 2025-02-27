Left Menu

Karnataka Bans Plastic in Idli Preparation to Combat Health Risks

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has banned the use of plastic in idli preparation after carcinogenic elements were found in samples. The Karnataka Food Safety Department identified 52 hotels using polythene sheets. The decision is aimed at safeguarding public health and encouraging safer alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:47 IST
Karnataka Bans Plastic in Idli Preparation to Combat Health Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, has imposed a ban on the use of plastic in idli preparation. This decision follows the discovery of carcinogenic elements in food samples due to the use of polythene sheets.

The Karnataka Food Safety Department found that 52 hotels were using these hazardous materials instead of traditional methods. Rao emphasized that such practices could lead to severe public health risks.

In a statement, the minister urged food establishments to cease this dangerous practice and adopt safer alternatives like stainless steel plates or banana leaves. This move underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025