Karnataka Bans Plastic in Idli Preparation to Combat Health Risks

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, has imposed a ban on the use of plastic in idli preparation. This decision follows the discovery of carcinogenic elements in food samples due to the use of polythene sheets.

The Karnataka Food Safety Department found that 52 hotels were using these hazardous materials instead of traditional methods. Rao emphasized that such practices could lead to severe public health risks.

In a statement, the minister urged food establishments to cease this dangerous practice and adopt safer alternatives like stainless steel plates or banana leaves. This move underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)