2024: The Hottest Year on Record - Global Warming Challenges Persist

This year is set to be the warmest globally since records began, according to European Union scientists. Experts warn extraordinary temperatures will likely persist into early 2025, as confirmed by the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) two weeks after a U.N. climate agreement hit a snag amid cost concerns.

Data till November establishes 2024 as certain to break temperature records, marking the first global average exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius over the pre-industrial period. The year 2023 was previously the hottest on record, but temperature extremes worldwide reflect a worsening trend.

Tragic weather events in 2024, including droughts, floods, and cyclones, substantiate the human role in climate change. Despite emissions pledges, CO2 levels remain high, jeopardizing climate goals as the planet warms further. Experts also speculate on La Nina's potential temporary cooling effect in 2025.

