2024: The Hottest Year on Record - Global Warming Challenges Persist

The year 2024 has become the hottest year ever recorded, with global temperatures exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Scientists highlight the impact of carbon emissions and climate change on severe weather events worldwide, emphasizing the urgent need for effective environmental policies to combat these ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This year is set to be the warmest globally since records began, according to European Union scientists. Experts warn extraordinary temperatures will likely persist into early 2025, as confirmed by the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) two weeks after a U.N. climate agreement hit a snag amid cost concerns.

Data till November establishes 2024 as certain to break temperature records, marking the first global average exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius over the pre-industrial period. The year 2023 was previously the hottest on record, but temperature extremes worldwide reflect a worsening trend.

Tragic weather events in 2024, including droughts, floods, and cyclones, substantiate the human role in climate change. Despite emissions pledges, CO2 levels remain high, jeopardizing climate goals as the planet warms further. Experts also speculate on La Nina's potential temporary cooling effect in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

