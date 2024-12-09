Delhi-NCR Winter Birdcount Highlights Urban Avian Diversity

The annual Delhi Winter Birdcount has unveiled the region's impressive avian diversity, documenting an impressive 254 bird species in just one day, according to organizers. This year's count, organized by over 15 experienced birder teams, featured rare sightings like the Little Bunting, Eurasian Griffon, and Slender-billed Gull.

Despite a delayed start to winter affecting bird populations, this year's diversity has either matched or surpassed previous counts, which usually ranged between 230 to 250 species. The event underscored the critical need to preserve various habitats amid growing urbanization in Delhi-NCR.

Key habitats for the bird count included the Yamuna floodplains and various wetlands, which accounted for more than 75% of the birdlife recorded. Rare sightings and notable species added excitement to the survey, drawing over 100 birders to key locations across the region.

