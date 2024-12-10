Ganga's Guardians: Reintroducing Wildlife to Rejuvenate India's Lifeline
Over 1,400 gharials and 1,899 turtles have been reintroduced into the Ganga River, significantly improving water quality. These species play a vital role in the river's ecology by controlling fish populations and recycling nutrients. The efforts are part of the Namami Gange Mission to conserve India's sacred river.
New life has returned to the Ganga River, as over 1,400 gharials and 1,899 turtles have been reintroduced, according to the Jal Shakti ministry. This initiative has led to noticeable improvements in the river's water quality.
Turtles function as natural scavengers, consuming decaying organic matter and algae, which prevents pollution and promotes nutrient recycling. Gharials, as apex predators, keep fish populations in check, maintaining ecological balance.
These efforts were part of the 13th meeting of the Empowered Task Force on Ganga conservation. The Namami Gange Mission aims for the river's rejuvenation with projects like afforestation and urban wetland monitoring driving this cause.
