Food Giants Under Fire: Lawsuit Claims 'Addictive' Ultra-Processed Foods Harm Kids

A new lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. against major food companies, including Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, and Coca-Cola. The lawsuit accuses them of marketing ultra-processed foods that are allegedly addictive to children, contributing to chronic diseases.

Bryce Martinez, the plaintiff, claims he developed type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease at age 16 from consuming these products. Filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, the case is spearheaded by Morgan & Morgan, a leading plaintiffs' firm.

The lawsuit is being hailed as groundbreaking. It alleges that the companies have long known about the harmful effects of their products, comparing their strategies to those used by tobacco companies. It seeks compensatory and punitive damages for conspiracy, negligence, and fraudulent misrepresentation, among other charges.

