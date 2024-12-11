Left Menu

Food Giants Under Fire: Lawsuit Claims 'Addictive' Ultra-Processed Foods Harm Kids

Major food companies like Kraft Heinz and Coca-Cola are facing a lawsuit for allegedly designing ultra-processed foods to be addictive to children. Filed by Bryce Martinez in Philadelphia, the suit claims such foods have led to chronic diseases, while critics argue the industry is neglecting health impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 06:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 06:41 IST
A new lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. against major food companies, including Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, and Coca-Cola. The lawsuit accuses them of marketing ultra-processed foods that are allegedly addictive to children, contributing to chronic diseases.

Bryce Martinez, the plaintiff, claims he developed type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease at age 16 from consuming these products. Filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, the case is spearheaded by Morgan & Morgan, a leading plaintiffs' firm.

The lawsuit is being hailed as groundbreaking. It alleges that the companies have long known about the harmful effects of their products, comparing their strategies to those used by tobacco companies. It seeks compensatory and punitive damages for conspiracy, negligence, and fraudulent misrepresentation, among other charges.

