Venezuela's Tourism Boom: Environmental Sacrifice for Economic Gain?

Venezuela's bid to revitalize its economy via tourism is sparking environmental alarm. Infrastructure projects, like the runway extension at Los Roques, are damaging delicate ecosystems, including coral reefs, bringing criticism from conservationists.

Despite President Nicolas Maduro's claims of robust foreign interest and investment in building hotels and tourist services, the ecological toll is raising red flags. Runway expansions, especially those in ecologically sensitive zones, arouse contention, with scientists and activists questioning the legality and sustainability of these developments.

The gap between economic aspirations and environmental conservation is stark, as projects proceed in the absence of impact assessments, sparking a clash between preservation and economic development.

