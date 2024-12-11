Venezuela's Tourism Boom: Environmental Sacrifice for Economic Gain?
Venezuela's push to boost tourism and stimulate its economy through infrastructure projects is causing environmental harm, especially to fragile Caribbean coral reefs. Despite efforts to attract foreign investment, conservationists warn of ecological damage, including the expansion of the Los Roques runway. The government's plans raise sustainability concerns.
Venezuela's bid to revitalize its economy via tourism is sparking environmental alarm. Infrastructure projects, like the runway extension at Los Roques, are damaging delicate ecosystems, including coral reefs, bringing criticism from conservationists.
Despite President Nicolas Maduro's claims of robust foreign interest and investment in building hotels and tourist services, the ecological toll is raising red flags. Runway expansions, especially those in ecologically sensitive zones, arouse contention, with scientists and activists questioning the legality and sustainability of these developments.
The gap between economic aspirations and environmental conservation is stark, as projects proceed in the absence of impact assessments, sparking a clash between preservation and economic development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
