American Express Launches Green Initiative in India

Global payments giant American Express has rolled out a comprehensive, three-year initiative to tackle sustainability and biodiversity conservation in India. This ambitious program, unveiled on Wednesday, is designed to bolster the nation's climate resilience efforts.

The initiative will spearhead efforts in the Aravalli region, featuring a large-scale reforestation project that includes planting 15,000 trees and restoring 10,000 hectares of land. This strategy is expected to enhance the area's green cover, boost biodiversity, and underpin local climate resilience strategies.

Additionally, American Express will implement solar-powered solutions in critical public sectors to mitigate carbon emissions and promote the use of renewable energy sources. "This partnership with Safe Water Network aims not only to address current environmental challenges but also to pave the way for a sustainable future," said Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express India.

(With inputs from agencies.)