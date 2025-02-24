Left Menu

Punjab's Governance Reforms: Action Against Misleading Officials and Solar Power Ambitions

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora warned government officials against misleading the public during a Punjab Vidhan Sabha session. Arora emphasized income certificate applications don't require a minimum income limit. He also detailed plans for solar panels in government buildings, with a focus on schools. Health Minister Balbir Singh addressed non-operational oxygen plants.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora issued a stern warning to government officials during a session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, highlighting that the state will enact strict measures against anyone who misleads the public seeking government services.

Arora clarified there is no minimum income threshold required for obtaining an income certificate, relying instead on applicants' self-declaration. Since November 2023, nearly 196,000 certificates have been issued. He addressed reports of misleading practices by government officials, insisting on swift action against such behavior.

Arora also revealed plans to equip 53,700 government buildings with solar panels, part of an ambitious solar power initiative in Punjab, while 4,238 schools already have panels installed. Meanwhile, Health Minister Balbir Singh discussed issues surrounding non-operational oxygen plants, prioritizing safety and purity concerns over immediate activation of these facilities.

