Jurassic-era fossils are poised to fetch millions at a London auction, with Christie's offering skeletons of an adult and juvenile Allosaurus and a Stegosaurus. These prehistoric treasures highlight a resurgence of interest in paleontology and the allure of Earth's distant past.

In another groundbreaking development, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has identified the Firefly Sparkle galaxy. This finding provides insights into the young universe, capturing a glimpse of an infant Milky Way. The discovery enhances our understanding of cosmic evolution and the early formation of galaxies.

Both the auction and the galaxy discovery represent significant milestones in the fields of paleontology and space exploration. While the fossils illuminate earthly mysteries, Firefly Sparkle widens our cosmic horizons, each reshaping our grasp of history both terrestrial and celestial.

