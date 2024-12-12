Left Menu

El Alto's 'Suicide Homes': A Precarious Intersection of Tradition and Environmental Risk

El Alto's 'suicide homes' cling precariously to eroding cliffs. Aymara shamans, or yatiris, use these homes for rituals, holding firm despite increasing risks due to climate change. Local officials push for relocation to ensure safety, but the yatiris believe in spiritual protection through offerings to Pachamama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:34 IST
El Alto's 'Suicide Homes': A Precarious Intersection of Tradition and Environmental Risk

In Bolivia's highland city of El Alto, a precarious situation unfolds as colorful 'suicide homes' dangerously hang on eroding cliffs, mere inches from deadly drops. These homes, nicknamed for the high-stakes gamble faced by their occupants, symbolize a clash between cultural tradition and environmental instability.

Built on fraying soil, these makeshift structures serve as workplaces for Aymara shamans, known locally as yatiris, who conduct ritual offerings to Pachamama, the Earth Mother. However, the dangers escalate as climate change intensifies, driving city officials to consider forceful relocation of inhabitants to ensure public safety.

Despite the threats, the yatiris remain resolute, attributing their safety to spiritual tributes they believe will stabilize the land. They vow to manage rainwater and protect the soil, underscoring their commitment to holding on to their ancestral practices amid increasing extreme weather patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024