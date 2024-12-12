El Alto's 'Suicide Homes': A Precarious Intersection of Tradition and Environmental Risk

In Bolivia's highland city of El Alto, a precarious situation unfolds as colorful 'suicide homes' dangerously hang on eroding cliffs, mere inches from deadly drops. These homes, nicknamed for the high-stakes gamble faced by their occupants, symbolize a clash between cultural tradition and environmental instability.

Built on fraying soil, these makeshift structures serve as workplaces for Aymara shamans, known locally as yatiris, who conduct ritual offerings to Pachamama, the Earth Mother. However, the dangers escalate as climate change intensifies, driving city officials to consider forceful relocation of inhabitants to ensure public safety.

Despite the threats, the yatiris remain resolute, attributing their safety to spiritual tributes they believe will stabilize the land. They vow to manage rainwater and protect the soil, underscoring their commitment to holding on to their ancestral practices amid increasing extreme weather patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)