BRIC’s role prominent in unifying governance of various premier biotechnology institutions: Dr Jitendra Singh

The 2nd Annual General Meeting of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) Society was convened today under the leadership of Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who holds multiple important portfolios, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Atomic Energy, and Space. The meeting took place at the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) at the CGO Complex in New Delhi, where Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary of DBT and Director-General of BRIC, presented key developments and future strategies for India’s biotechnology sector.

A key announcement made during the meeting was the successful gene therapy trial for Haemophilia, conducted at Christian Medical College in Vellore, supported by the DBT. This breakthrough trial was recently published in the prestigious "New England Journal of Medicine," marking a major step forward in gene therapy and healthcare innovation in India.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh emphasized the transformative impact of BRIC in consolidating governance across 14 of India’s premier biotechnology institutions. Through this unification, BRIC is playing a vital role in driving research, fostering innovation, and building human capital for the biotechnology sector.

Launch of Key Initiatives and Reports

During the meeting, Dr. Singh launched several significant initiatives and reports. The First Annual Report of BRIC for 2024 was unveiled, highlighting the council’s accomplishments, future objectives, and ongoing projects. Additionally, the i3c BRIC-RCB-PhD Programme Brochure and BRIC News were introduced, showcasing cutting-edge research and the council’s broader vision for a global biotechnology leader. The society also approved the Audited Annual Accounts and the Auditor’s Report for 2023-24, affirming BRIC’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its operations.

One of the standout developments discussed was the launch of the i3c BRIC-RCB Ph.D Programme, an innovative, interdisciplinary research initiative designed to provide hands-on training and foster cutting-edge research. This global programme has already enrolled its first cohort of 58 students, setting a strong foundation for future breakthroughs in the sector.

Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

The Union Minister expressed his appreciation for the Zero Waste Life Initiative, which is currently being implemented across all BRIC campuses. This initiative aligns with BRIC’s commitment to sustainability as a fundamental value in advancing biotechnology. Dr. Singh also highlighted the ongoing development of the iBRIC+ Biosciences Innovation Park in the NCR Biocluster, which is poised to become a state-of-the-art hub for biotechnology startups and advanced R&D in India.

A milestone in the country’s biotechnology development was the inauguration of BRIC-NABI (National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute) as India’s first Biomanufacturing Institute in October 2024. This cutting-edge institute is set to drive India’s bio-manufacturing capabilities and position the country as a major player in the global biotechnology industry.

Strengthening Collaborative Efforts

Dr. Jitendra Singh outlined BRIC’s focus on fostering interdisciplinary research networks, with 24 innovative programs already in motion, involving over 90 scientists from various BRIC institutions. He underscored the importance of collaborations with leading institutions such as AIIMS and IITs to enhance research output, promote techno-entrepreneurship, and align with the national vision of a self-reliant biotechnology sector.

He further emphasized the formation of BRIC’s Governing Body and Finance Committee, and the successful implementation of a Centralized Accounting System, reinforcing the council's commitment to effective governance.

Future Outlook and Confidence in BRIC’s Potential

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Singh expressed his confidence in BRIC’s ability to scale biotechnology research and innovation, not only to meet national needs but also to address global challenges in healthcare, agriculture, and sustainability. The Union Minister’s vision for BRIC is one where interdisciplinary collaboration, advanced research, and industry partnerships continue to push the boundaries of scientific progress.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Ekta Vishnoi, Joint Secretary of the DBT. BRIC’s growing role as a catalyst for India’s bioeconomy and its commitment to global leadership in biotechnology were underscored as the society looks ahead to even greater strides in the sector.

BRIC continues to be at the forefront of driving India’s biotechnology ecosystem, and with strategic initiatives, innovative research, and industry partnerships, the council is paving the way for India to emerge as a global leader in biotechnology.