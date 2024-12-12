Tragic Hospital Blaze Claims Lives
A fire broke out in a private hospital, resulting in the reported deaths of at least six individuals according to TV reports. There is no official confirmation of the death toll yet, and visuals reveal intense flames and smoke as emergency services battle the blaze.
A devastating fire engulfed a private hospital in the district Thursday night, with TV reports indicating at least six fatalities. However, the official death toll remains unconfirmed.
Video footage broadcasted on television captured intense flames and plumes of smoke rising from the building. Firefighters worked tirelessly to extinguish the blaze.
The incident has shocked the community, and further details about the cause and impact are eagerly awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
