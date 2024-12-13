Echoes of the Past: Unraveling Neanderthal Legacy in Human DNA

Scientists have pinpointed the timeline of interbreeding between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals, revealing it occurred approximately 47,000 years ago. This genetic mixing left a lasting legacy in contemporary human genomes, influencing traits like skin pigmentation and immune functionality.

Investigations, detailed in Nature and Science journals, examined ancient and modern Homo sapiens genomes. The studies provide precise estimates for the gene flow timeframe between 50,500 and 43,500 years ago. The interaction is believed to have likely happened in the Middle East, although it is difficult to ascertain the exact location.

Neanderthal genes, inherited by most people today, have proved beneficial in adapting to climates and resisting pathogens outside Africa. However, some genomic regions show minimal Neanderthal ancestry, indicating certain variants were detrimental. Neanderthals' imprint on humans highlights an intertwined evolutionary history that persists in today's DNA.

