Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Life at Pune Sofa Manufacturing Unit

A fire incident in a Pune sofa manufacturing unit resulted in the death of 45-year-old Harun Hamad Khan. The blaze, caused by a cylinder explosion during welding, was extinguished within an hour. Authorities are investigating the fire's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:47 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Life at Pune Sofa Manufacturing Unit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a sofa manufacturing unit in Pune's Kondhwa Budruk, as a fire claimed the life of a 45-year-old man on Friday.

Authorities identified the deceased as Harun Hamad Khan, who succumbed to severe burn injuries at a local hospital. The blaze, reportedly sparked by a cylinder explosion during welding, began at 1:30pm.

The fire brigade managed to douse the flames within an hour, and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024