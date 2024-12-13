Tragic Blaze Claims Life at Pune Sofa Manufacturing Unit
A fire incident in a Pune sofa manufacturing unit resulted in the death of 45-year-old Harun Hamad Khan. The blaze, caused by a cylinder explosion during welding, was extinguished within an hour. Authorities are investigating the fire's cause.
A tragic incident unfolded at a sofa manufacturing unit in Pune's Kondhwa Budruk, as a fire claimed the life of a 45-year-old man on Friday.
Authorities identified the deceased as Harun Hamad Khan, who succumbed to severe burn injuries at a local hospital. The blaze, reportedly sparked by a cylinder explosion during welding, began at 1:30pm.
The fire brigade managed to douse the flames within an hour, and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.
