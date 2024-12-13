Tragic Blaze Claims Life at Pune Sofa Manufacturing Unit

A tragic incident unfolded at a sofa manufacturing unit in Pune's Kondhwa Budruk, as a fire claimed the life of a 45-year-old man on Friday.

Authorities identified the deceased as Harun Hamad Khan, who succumbed to severe burn injuries at a local hospital. The blaze, reportedly sparked by a cylinder explosion during welding, began at 1:30pm.

The fire brigade managed to douse the flames within an hour, and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)