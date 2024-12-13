Cyclone Chido Threatens Indian Ocean Islands and Mainland Africa
Cyclone Chido is advancing toward the Indian Ocean islands and mainland Africa, triggering alerts and preparations across the region. The storm threatens countries including Comoros, Madagascar, Mayotte, Mozambique, and even landlocked Zimbabwe, with millions potentially affected. Authorities are issuing warnings and deploying emergency resources to mitigate the impact.
- Country:
- Comoros
As Cyclone Chido surges toward the Indian Ocean islands, nations including Comoros, Madagascar, and Mayotte are on high alert. The tropical storm is expected to hit these territories by Saturday, with the French island of Mayotte under a red alert.
Mozambique, on the African mainland, has issued its own red alert, preparing for the cyclone's impact on its northern provinces. Over 2 million people might be affected as Mozambique forecasts winds of up to 200 kph, making comprehensive rescue plans essential.
Preparations include mass evacuations in Madagascar and deployment of emergency supplies and personnel to affected areas. The French government has mobilized additional resources to support Mayotte. Experts warn of severe flooding and potential disease outbreaks, exacerbated by climate change-enhanced cyclone intensity.
