Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Man Killed in Elephant Attack

A 50-year-old man, Roshan Singh, was killed by an elephant in Uttarakhand's Lansdowne Forest Division. His body was found near a stream, and compensation is being arranged for his family. A search operation was conducted, and a large herd of elephants was seen in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kotdwar | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:48 IST
An elephant attack has claimed the life of Roshan Singh, 50, in the Lansdowne Forest Division of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. The tragic incident took place on Friday evening, and Singh's body was found around 600 meters below National Highway-534 the following morning.

Officials, including SDO Maninder Kaur, have confirmed that compensation proceedings are underway, with Rs 2 lakh to be provided to the bereaved family by Monday. A search operation, involving local villagers, police, and the SDRF, led to the discovery of Singh's body.

The area is known for elephant activity, and a herd was spotted nearby, complicating efforts. Singh was reportedly en route from Dugadda market to his village, Baini Jamargarhi, a path known to cut through an elephant corridor. Villagers mentioned that Singh struggled with alcohol addiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

