Inferno Strikes Bhubaneswar's Busy Vegetable Market

Five shops were engulfed in a fire at Bhubaneswar's Unit-1 vegetable market. No injuries were reported. The fire, which broke out at 11.30 pm, was promptly doused by two fire service teams. The cause of the blaze remains unknown. Earlier this year, a fire gutted 25 garment shops in the same market.
A devastating fire swept through Bhubaneswar's Unit-1 vegetable market late Saturday night, gutting five shops, officials informed on Sunday.
The blaze erupted around 11:30 pm, and quick action by two fire service teams prevented any casualties by controlling the flames swiftly.
Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Notably, it marks the second fire incident in the market this year, with an earlier one destroying 25 garment shops.
