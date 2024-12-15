Left Menu

India Leads Global Climate Action with People's Participation

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized India's leadership in climate change efforts at a recent conclave. Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives like 'Mission LiFE' and 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' Yadav described India's achievements in meeting targets and fostering international cooperation for climate resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav declared on Sunday that India is at the forefront of the global fight against climate change, achieving its goals and leading international initiatives for cooperation in this crucial area.

Speaking at the 'Future Earth: People's Participation in Climate Resilience' conclave, Yadav credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with prioritizing people's involvement in India's climate strategy through projects like 'Mission LiFE' and 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.'

Mission LiFE was unveiled by Modi at COP26 in Glasgow to encourage sustainable resource consumption, while the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign urges citizens to plant a tree in their mother's name to combat rising temperatures, desertification, and biodiversity issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

