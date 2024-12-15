India Leads Global Climate Action with People's Participation

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav declared on Sunday that India is at the forefront of the global fight against climate change, achieving its goals and leading international initiatives for cooperation in this crucial area.

Speaking at the 'Future Earth: People's Participation in Climate Resilience' conclave, Yadav credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with prioritizing people's involvement in India's climate strategy through projects like 'Mission LiFE' and 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.'

Mission LiFE was unveiled by Modi at COP26 in Glasgow to encourage sustainable resource consumption, while the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign urges citizens to plant a tree in their mother's name to combat rising temperatures, desertification, and biodiversity issues.

