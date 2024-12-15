Devastation Unleashed: Cyclone Chido Ravages Mayotte

Officials in Mayotte, a French archipelago in the Indian Ocean, reported devastating impacts from Cyclone Chido, which may have claimed thousands of lives. The cyclone, which struck overnight with winds exceeding 200 kph, severely damaged infrastructure, including housing, government buildings, and hospitals.

The precarious situation is exacerbated by Mayotte's high poverty rate and its status as a focal point for illegal immigration from nearby Comoros. Authorities highlighted difficulties in determining the exact death toll due to cultural practices requiring swift burials. Food, water, and sanitation access remain critical concerns.

As Cyclone Chido moved toward northern Mozambique, NetBlocks reported significant damage to power and telecommunications infrastructure. The full impact of the cyclone remains uncertain, further complicating recovery efforts in the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)