Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: Thousands Feared Dead
Cyclone Chido has caused catastrophic damage in Mayotte, with officials fearing death tolls in the thousands. The cyclone's intense winds, reaching up to 220 kph, flattened slums and destroyed infrastructure. France is sending rescue teams and supplies, while Mozambique braces for further impact.
Cyclone Chido struck the French territory of Mayotte with devastating force, leaving officials to fear the death toll could reach into the thousands. Winds exceeding 220 kph ravaged the island, reducing slums to rubble and crippling infrastructure.
Rescue efforts are underway as France dispatches teams and supplies to the hardest-hit areas. The French Interior Ministry confirmed at least 11 deaths and over 250 injuries, but numbers are expected to rise dramatically.
The cyclone's impact is not limited to Mayotte, with Mozambique and other regions in the cyclone's path preparing for severe consequences. Experts attribute the increasing ferocity of cyclones to climate change, highlighting the urgent need for global action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
