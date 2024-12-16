Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: Thousands Feared Dead

Cyclone Chido struck the French territory of Mayotte with devastating force, leaving officials to fear the death toll could reach into the thousands. Winds exceeding 220 kph ravaged the island, reducing slums to rubble and crippling infrastructure.

Rescue efforts are underway as France dispatches teams and supplies to the hardest-hit areas. The French Interior Ministry confirmed at least 11 deaths and over 250 injuries, but numbers are expected to rise dramatically.

The cyclone's impact is not limited to Mayotte, with Mozambique and other regions in the cyclone's path preparing for severe consequences. Experts attribute the increasing ferocity of cyclones to climate change, highlighting the urgent need for global action.

(With inputs from agencies.)