Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

Cyclone Chido, the most powerful storm to hit the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte in nearly a century, has left hundreds or possibly thousands dead and widespread devastation. Emergency operations are underway to restore basic services and provide aid. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Updated: 16-12-2024 12:12 IST
Emergency workers are battling to restore essential services in Mayotte after Cyclone Chido unleashed devastation on the French overseas territory. With winds exceeding 200 kph, the cyclone is suspected to have killed hundreds, if not thousands, as it becomes the strongest storm to hit the island in nearly 100 years.

French authorities have initiated maritime and aerial relief operations, with planes delivering emergency aid and establishing an air bridge to Reunion Island to facilitate logistics. "The State is fully mobilised to support the inhabitants of Mayotte," declared Nicolas Daragon, France's minister for everyday security.

Despite ongoing efforts, details on the casualties and damage in Mayotte, located between Madagascar and Mozambique, remain unclear. Known for severe social issues and poverty, Mayotte faces a daunting recovery as authorities work tirelessly to provide accommodations, military rations, and essential supplies to the affected population.

