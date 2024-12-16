Left Menu

Devastation Hits Mayotte: Cyclone Chido's Aftermath

Mayotte, France's poorest overseas territory, faces widespread devastation after Cyclone Chido hit, causing hundreds or potentially thousands of deaths. Emergency workers are struggling to restore services amid a communication breakdown. The storm is the strongest to affect the Indian Ocean islands in nearly a century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:43 IST
Emergency responders in Mayotte are racing against time to find survivors following the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Chido, which struck with unprecedented force over the weekend.

The cyclone left a trail of destruction with winds exceeding 200 kph, severing communications and essential services. The extent of the devastation is still being assessed as large areas remain unreachable.

French authorities, including President Emmanuel Macron, are coordinating relief efforts, although the ongoing crisis highlights longstanding socio-economic issues exacerbated by climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

