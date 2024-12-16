Devastation Hits Mayotte: Cyclone Chido's Aftermath

Emergency responders in Mayotte are racing against time to find survivors following the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Chido, which struck with unprecedented force over the weekend.

The cyclone left a trail of destruction with winds exceeding 200 kph, severing communications and essential services. The extent of the devastation is still being assessed as large areas remain unreachable.

French authorities, including President Emmanuel Macron, are coordinating relief efforts, although the ongoing crisis highlights longstanding socio-economic issues exacerbated by climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)