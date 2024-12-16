Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights the Fusion of Traditional Knowledge and Modern Science at SHRI's 5th Anniversary Celebration

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and other key portfolios, emphasized the transformative potential of merging traditional knowledge with modern technology to position India as a global leader. Speaking at the 5th-anniversary celebration of the Science and Heritage Research Initiative (SHRI), Dr. Singh lauded India's unique advantage in integrating its ancient heritage with cutting-edge scientific advancements.

Dr. Singh underscored India's treasure trove of nearly 5 million ancient manuscripts, palm-leaf inscriptions, and iconic monuments like the Konark Sun Temple, Khajuraho, and Chola temples, as symbols of India’s scientific and architectural ingenuity. "No other country has such a vast and ancient repository of wisdom. By leveraging our heritage with modern science, we can achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

Innovative Projects Under SHRI

Highlighting initiatives like non-invasive heritage preservation techniques, digitalized restoration of the Ajanta Caves, and artifact conservation, Dr. Singh said these projects demonstrate the coexistence of tradition and innovation. Notable launches at the event included:

Kosh Shree – An encyclopaedic Sanskrit dictionary and article-authoring tool powered by crowdsourcing.

Sakshatkar – A coffee table book showcasing India’s contributions to global science and technology.

Structured Yoga Module for Diabetes Management – A lifestyle guide rooted in India’s 5,000-year-old yoga tradition.

Purple Himalayas Herbal Infusion Tea – A lavender and rhododendron-based antioxidant-rich tea.

HerbaHeal Cream and Gel – Herbal wound management products derived from tribal ethnobotanical knowledge.

Technological Advances in Heritage Conservation

Dr. Singh inaugurated an advanced electronic jacquard for handloom weaving, empowering artisans to produce intricate traditional textiles using modern technology. The exhibition also featured the “Tales of Ajanta – VR Experience”, a virtual reality project digitally recreating the Ajanta Caves with intricate 3D scanning and animation, breaking geographical barriers and setting a benchmark for heritage preservation. A similar VR recreation of the Ellora Caves is underway.

Government Initiatives and Achievements

Dr. Singh noted the government’s commitment to blending traditional and modern approaches through:

Ayush Ministry and Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL) for global research and protection of heritage knowledge.

Lavender Revolution through CSIR’s Aroma Mission, transforming livelihoods in Jammu and Kashmir.

Deep Sea Mission and Hydrogen Mission, inspired by ecological heritage.

He also emphasized the alignment of programs like the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme, which supports traditional artisans, with heritage preservation efforts.

Global Recognition of India’s Heritage

The Minister highlighted initiatives like International Yoga Day, supported by 190 countries, as a testament to India’s ability to translate heritage into global solutions. "By scientifically validating and marketing our traditional knowledge, India can emerge as a leader in the global knowledge economy," he stated.

A Vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047

Dr. Singh called for greater collaboration among government bodies, scientific institutions, startups, and private enterprises to create market-driven solutions. "From AI-powered heritage conservation tools to startups around ancient crafts, India has the potential to innovate while honoring its roots," he remarked.

He concluded by urging scientific institutions to adopt global benchmarks, ensuring India’s traditional knowledge systems gain worldwide acceptance and recognition.

Event Highlights

The celebration was attended by eminent dignitaries including:

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST

Sri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH

Dr. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences

The event showcased collaborative efforts across ministries to blend science, heritage, and innovation, reflecting a unified vision for India’s development trajectory. "The road to a developed India is paved with our ancient wisdom and futuristic technologies," Dr. Singh concluded.