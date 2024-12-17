Tragic Incident: Beloved Bali Zoo Elephant Swept Away by Strong Currents

A tragic incident unfolded at Bali Zoo as a beloved elephant named Molly was discovered dead after being swept away by a powerful river current. The incident has left the zoo community in mourning.

Molly, a 45-year-old female Sumatran elephant, was regularly escorted by a mahout through a river as part of her daily exercise routine for mental and physical stimulation. On the fateful day, heightened river currents caused by intense upstream rains led to her losing balance in the water.

The Bali Zoo, alongside the Bali Natural Resources Conservation Agency, initiated a search operation and found Molly's body the following day. The zoo has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Molly, who was cherished for her gentle nature. They are committed to reassessing their procedures to prevent such tragedies, particularly during the rainy season. Sumatran elephants like Molly are critically endangered, stressing the importance of conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)