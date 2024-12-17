Left Menu

Destruction and Resilience: Vanuatu Rocked by 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Vanuatu, causing significant damage and injuries. Communication issues hindered initial emergency responses. Unconfirmed reports of casualties circulated on social media. The earthquake was followed by aftershocks and prompted a brief tsunami warning. Residents were advised to remain vigilant as the situation unfolded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:00 IST
Destruction and Resilience: Vanuatu Rocked by 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.3 in magnitude struck the island nation of Vanuatu, situated in the South Pacific. The quake, which hit just west of the capital, Port Vila, led to widespread destruction and sent the injured flocking to local hospitals, while escalating concerns about potential casualties.

A tsunami warning was issued but retracted within two hours of the seismic event. Communication lines remained inoperative, impeding official reports. The few available details emerged from social media and sporadic phone calls, as residents depicted scenes of devastation and emergency efforts in progress.

Aftershocks rattled the area, and reports indicated damaged buildings, including diplomatic missions. Emergency services struggled with grounded flights and blocked roads, while international aid pledges from countries like Australia and New Zealand provided a glimmer of hope amid the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024