Blaze Averted: Fires Sweep Delhi, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out on Wednesday in the screen of Auditorium-3 at the cinema within Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, Delhi. The Delhi Fire Service reported no casualties from the incident.

Six fire tenders were deployed promptly to the location, and the fire was swiftly brought under control. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

In a separate incident earlier, a significant fire emerged at a factory in Delhi's Mayapuri area on Tuesday night. Nine fire tenders were sent to manage the situation, and no casualties were reported.

Additionally, a fire broke out in a house in Dwarka Sector 16, Azad Nagar, early Tuesday. Eight fire tenders were used to extinguish the flames. The fire damaged two vehicles, a grocery shop, and items on the ground floor, but no injuries were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)