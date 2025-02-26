Left Menu

Blaze Averted: Fires Sweep Delhi, No Casualties Reported

A small fire erupted at Select Citywalk Mall's cinema in Saket, Delhi, with no casualties reported. Quick action by the fire department brought it under control. Two other blazes in Delhi's Mayapuri and Dwarka areas were also contained without injuries, though property damage was noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A fire broke out on Wednesday in the screen of Auditorium-3 at the cinema within Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, Delhi. The Delhi Fire Service reported no casualties from the incident.

Six fire tenders were deployed promptly to the location, and the fire was swiftly brought under control. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

In a separate incident earlier, a significant fire emerged at a factory in Delhi's Mayapuri area on Tuesday night. Nine fire tenders were sent to manage the situation, and no casualties were reported.

Additionally, a fire broke out in a house in Dwarka Sector 16, Azad Nagar, early Tuesday. Eight fire tenders were used to extinguish the flames. The fire damaged two vehicles, a grocery shop, and items on the ground floor, but no injuries were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

